DC promoting HBO Max with custom comics

DC is celebrating the launch of HBO Max with a digital-exclusive comic book profiling the streaming service and some of its offerings, titled To The Max.

"DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people," DC chief creative officer/publisher Jim Lee, who drew a cover for To the Max, said in the announcement.

(Image credit: DC/HBO Max)

This free digital comic anthology centers on three "everyday people" according to DC's press release - Hector, Brian and Olivia (HBO), and then a dog named.... you guessed it: Max.

"We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content," Lee continued. "These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!"

In the three eight-page stories, the four characters transform into superheroes for adventures relating to HBO Max titles including Friends, Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, Sex and the City, and Scooby-Doo.

“We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative, personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes,” said Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt. "These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone."

(Image credit: DC/HBO Max)

To The Max is available on the DC Universe streaming service, DCComics.com, Apple iBookstore, Google Play Store, Kindle, Nook, Hoopla, Overdrive, the DC Comics app, comiXology, and Madefire.

Here is HBO Max's descriptions of the titles:



To The Max: Hector - When a schoolteacher finds a mysterious device, it sends him flying into an incredible outer-space rescue mission. Cover art by Jim Lee, penciled by Scot Eaton, and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max: Brian - A scuba instructor is transformed into a superhero who must save innocent people from a deadly storm in Singapore. Cover art by Jorge Jimenez, penciled by Hendry Prasetya, and written by Ivan Cohen

To The Max: Olivia - A down-on-her-luck standup comic is all that stands between her audience and gun-toting criminals who plan to rob a Las Vegas casino. Cover art by Amanda Conner, penciled by Laura Braga and written by Ivan Cohen.