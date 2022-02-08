Death of the Justice League sets up DC's next tentpole event, Dark Crisis

Dark Crisis … that's both the official title and what you get when DC's new biggest bad villain the Great Darkness and his minions the Dark Army instigate DC's next big Crisis event by killing off most of the Justice League in April's Justice League #75.

DC has been building towards Dark Crisis in various titles for most of 2021, following the last major DC universe event - Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Dark Nights: Death Metal - and it finally has a name.

Details are still emerging but it appears Dark Crisis will begin with a free-to-readers Dark Crisis #0 Free Comic Book Day special on May 7 and then continue later this spring in a Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis special and then a standalone Dark Crisis limited series.

While creative details have not yet emerged, expect writer Joshua Williamson to be front and center for Dark Crisis. On February 8 Williamson tweeted an image by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez that Newsarama believes is from Dark Crisis, with the caption "It's about legacy," and promising a big announcement Wednesday, February 9.

DC "Legacy" image by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez (Image credit: DC)

Williamson wrote the previous Infinite Frontier series and co-wrote (with Dennis Culver) the Justice League Incarnate limited series that lead into Dark Crisis and that are described as the first two chapters in the 'Infinite Frontier Saga.'

Williamson is also writing Justice League #75 and the full Batman-Deathstroke Inc.-Robin crossover event 'Shadow War,' both of which also lead into Dark Crisis.

As for what Dark Crisis is about, again, we expect more details on February 9.

As established in Williamson's previous stories, the Great Darkness, which is the embodiment of the absolute nothingness that existed before the birth of the DC Omniverse, wants to return it that state. Last month it was revealed that the Great Darkness has used some of DC's greatest cosmic villains as unwitting pawns and has been behind most of DC's Crisis and other major events like Death Metal.

April's Justice League #75 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Dark Crisis will presumably be about the Great Darkness's attempt to finally accomplish what he tried and failed to do in the landmark 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths and every other major DC event since and the DCU's response in the wake of the death of most of the Justice League.

As Williamson hinted, expect "legacy" to be a major factor in the post-Justice League #75 DCU.

Newsarama has previously speculated who will fill the power vacuum left by the events of Justice League #75 and we suspect the early chapters of Dark Crisis will deal with those questions.



"Crisis" is of course DC's signature event brand name for decades. There's been so many Newsarama has ranked them all.

DC has not responded to Newsarama's inquiries about Dark Crisis.

DC is almost certainly counting on Dark Crisis becoming one of its most impactful DC events of all time.