Will Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman really die in 'Death of the Justice League'?

So are Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, John Stewart-Green Lantern, and the other members of the current Justice League really going to die in April's Justice League #75 in a story titled 'Death of the Justice League.'

Yes … and well, no.

Sure, we'll take DC's word for it that the DCU heroes of Earth-Prime will believe DC's (and the real world's) most iconic heroes including the 'Trinity' of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman died.

variant cover to Justice League #75 (Image credit: DC)

Heck, we can see them gathered around their caskets.

But even DC's announcement of their "death" requires some reading between the lines. According to the publisher, the Justice League dies (leaving only one survivor to warn Earth of impending danger) battling a Dark Army (capitalization DC's) made up at DCU’s greatest villains at the "edges of the Multiverse."

It's that last part that kind of grabs our attention. Anything that happens around the edges of the Multiverse is ripe for some sort of life-death-reality shenanigans.

Remember, it was only one year ago at this time Wonder Woman died/ascended to a higher plane of being in Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 while saving the Multiverse from the Darkest Knight, only to eventually return to Earth months later as plain 'ole Wonder Woman.

image from 2021's Infinite Frontier #0 (Image credit: DC)

And our guess is that DC will have some storytelling and marketing fun for a while with the possibilities that come with having to 'replace' all those heroes, not only in the pages of a flagship team title (whatever title or team that might be) but in the pages of all their solo titles as well.

Given the 'Death of the Justice League' clearly pays homage to the 'Death of Superman' on that landmark event's 30th anniversary, expect to see a dynamic play out similar to when Superman was 'replaced' by four other heroes in his various titles. And we'll have more thoughts on that in the next few days and weeks but for now, Lex Luthor could legit replace Batman , and here are the teams that could fill the Justice League super-team void.

But as to whether those characters will really 'die,' as in anything resembling the real-life die, the answer, of course, is of course not.

As we say, these are some of the most iconic fictional characters in the world, or in other words, some of the most valuable intellectual property in the world.

Case closed.

Justice League #75 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

So whether it's six months, a year, or even two, and no matter how many monuments to them are built, Clark Kent, Diana of Themyscira, Bruce Wayne, and the rest will return someday. It's only a matter of when not if.

Regular readers can be cynical about the frequent use of ultimately faux "death" in comic books to gain attention, and not without some warrant. But the reason why characters die and return so regularly at both Marvel Comics and DC is that frankly, it works.

This ain't rocket science.

Well, sometimes rocket science plays a big part in superhero comic books, but you take our meaning.

Comic book sales by nature are a war of attrition. Very few readers or collectors are staying for one-off stories anymore. Status-quo 'changing' story arcs and events are the sales drivers in 2022 and have been for decades.

Justice League #75 cover (Image credit: DC)

So there is little to no doubt April's Justice League #75 will drum up huge sales numbers, and when the other titles associated with the 'dying' heroes likely relaunch and/or introduce their replacement heroes, those titles will generate big(ger) sales as well.

And then the numbers will begin dropping almost immediately, only for the original heroes to triumphantly return to more relaunches/new eras and big numbers.

So check this space in August or the same time next year when we're talking about the inevitable 'Return of the Justice League.' And until then, enjoy the ride. It'll be over before you know it.

Death in comics book is just one tried and true tool of what Stan Lee called the 'illusion of change.'