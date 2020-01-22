Dawn of Fear brings old-school Resident Evil vibes to PS4 next month

Dawn of Fear is a PS4-exclusive survival horror game clearly inspired by old-school Resident Evil and Silent Hill games, and it releases February 3.

Both Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake made GamesRadar's list of the best horror games of all time, but there's still something to be said for that distinctly suspenseful mood captured by survival horror staples of yesteryear. The announcement trailer doesn't name names, but Dawn of Fear wears its retro inspirations on its sleeves.

Featuring the third-person perspective and fixed-camera angles of the original Resident Evil games, plus puzzle-solving, resource-management, and an ornate mansion to explore, Dawn of Fear sounds like the perfect fix for old school horror hounds looking for a throwback thrill. Oh, and there are also zombies, satanic rituals, and a bit of body horror thrown in for good measure.

Here's the official synopsis from PlayStation :

"Alex, a young man who sings to draw and always carries his notebook, decides to go to study fine arts away from home. The family lawyer receives a call from Bryan telling him that his stepmother has taken his own life. As the only living family member, he goes to the family home to fix the papers and bury his stepmother. Once at home you will discover the necromancy studies that were being done there. Explore, solve puzzles and manage your inventory to survive."

Dawn of Fear was developed by indie studio Brok3nsite and published by Sydney-based Good Games Publishing, launching exclusively on the PlayStation Store.

