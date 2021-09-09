Crash Bandicoot studio teases more Crash to come on series' 25th anniversary

Activision is celebrating Crash Bandicoot's 25th anniversary with a special bundle of all his latest games, as well as a teaser that more is to come.

The publisher put out a new video to kick off Crash Bandicoot's 25th Anniversary Celebration, presented by the studio heads of Toys for Bob - the current steward of the Crash franchise which is now also working on Call of Duty Warzone .

The video is mostly a celebration of Crash's gaming appearances throughout the years and his recent resurgence in the N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Nitro Racing, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, but it ends on a note from co-studio head Avery Lodato that should prick up pointy orange ears around the world: "Happy 25th anniversary, Crash, we'll see more of you very soon."

Activision hasn't announced plans for any further Crash Bandicoot titles, but Lodato may be not-so-subtly hinting that that will change soon. That or maybe they'll just start sending out more people in those big Crash mascot suits, but that hardly seems like the kind of thing you'd tease at the end of an anniversary video.

While we wait to find out where that goes, you can catch up with Crash via the brand new Crashiversary bundle, which packs in the three aforementioned games on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch. Weirdly, prices for the bundle vary from $59.99 on PlayStation to $119.99 on Xbox right now, so you may want to wait a bit to see if they even out.