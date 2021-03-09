Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s Steam page got temporarily removed

Fans of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive discovered that the game, and all its assets, had vanished from the digital storefront this morning.

According to VG247 , the game’s temporary removal was due to a bug on the site that also took out other popular games. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive supposedly still appeared in the search bar of the site but the game’s steam page itself was missing for several hours.

VG247 also discovered via SteamDB that someone had gone into the CS:GO Steam page and removed all the promotional material including screenshots, videos, the game’s description, and Steam Achievements before deleting the entire listing itself.

Counter-Strike developer Valve has since put the game back up onto the digital storefront complete with all the missing links and content. Fans of the FPS however quickly began voicing their theories online as to why this removal happened, with one considering the possibility of the Steam page being updated, that it was done by accident, or that “something is coming” and the developers are prepping the store for whatever it may be.

Option A: They are updating the Steam page after some people pointed out but they are going hardcore while doing it.B: Someone did it on accidentC: Something is coming and they are prepping the storeIt is a bit weird overall since currently it is 11 pm or something at valveMarch 9, 2021 See more

Valve are yet to comment on this strange occurrence so it’s plausible that this may have happened due to an error in Steam and not due to the developers tinkering.

As mentioned, CS:GO wasn’t the only game to be purged from Steam as according to the SteamDB, several other games, DLC, and even some movies also got cut. This affected the listings for Batman Arkham City, Fallout: New Vegas, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, and so many others.