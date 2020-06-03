Comic creators imagine a better tomorrow in Maybe Someday

(Image credit: Max Dunbar/Espen Grundetjern (A Wave Blue World))

After the success of the 2018’s All We Ever Wanted: Stories of a Better World anthology, the organizers are back with a second optimistic tome - Maybe Someday: Stories of Promise, Visions of Hope. With over 25 stories planned, Maybe Someday is scheduled to come out later this year.

A Wave Blue World is once again working with organizers Matt Miner and Eric Palicki on this anthology, and launched a Kickstarter campaign on Wednesday to raise funds for the project.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Nick Pyle (A Wave Blue World)) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Rod Reis (A Wave Blue World)) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Isaac Goodhart/Gab Contreras (A Wave Blue World)) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Isaac Goodhart/Gab Contreras (A Wave Blue World)) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Sally Jane Thompson (A Wave Blue World)) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Mauricet/Kelly Fitzpatrick (A Wave Blue World)) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Martin Simmonds (A Wave Blue World)) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Bobby Timony (A Wave Blue World)) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World)

The full list of creators involved with Maybe Someday: Stories of Promise, Visions of Hope is: Natasha Alterici, Alejandro Aragon, Darren Auck, Max Bemis, Anthony Breznican, Ryan Cady, Mario Candelaria, Joe Caramagna, Tyler Chin-Tanner, Gab Contreras, Shawn Daley, Jono Diener, Jeff Edwards, Greg Anderson Elysee, Mike Feehan, Ryan Ferrier, Joe Glass, Isaac Goodhart, Adam Gorham, Hagai Palevsky, Ray-Anthony Height, Josh Hood, Daniel Kibblesmith, Konner Knudsen, Michael Kupperman, Alisa Kwitney, Valentine De Landro, Robert Lee, Yasmin Liang, Mauricet, John McFarlane, Matt Miner, Christopher Mitten, Michael Moreci, Steve Niles, Eric Palicki, Emily Pearson, Stephanie Phillips, Curt Pires, Sebastian Piriz, Andy Poole, Nick Pyle, Rod Reis, Renfamous, Marco Rudy, Ethan Sacks, Phillip Sevy, Erica Shultz, Martin Simmonds, Aubrey Sitterson, Stelladia, Sally Jane Thompson, Zoe Thorogood, Bobby Timony, and Rockwell White.

A Wave Blue World is offering a special variant cover edition of Maybe Someday to Kickstarter backers, with a different cover planned for the subsequent Direct Market edition. Other rewards offered in the Kickstarter include a digital sketchbook, signed bookplates, and combo packs of previously published anthologies.