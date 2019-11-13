Andy Serkis confirmed as The Batman's Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell in talks to play The Penguin

Update: The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed that Andy Serkis will play Batman's butler and right-hand man, Alfred Pennyworth. The director took to Twitter to share a gif of Andy Serkis running along the red carpet high-fiving fans, with the caption, "And here comes #Alfred."

And here comes #Alfred ! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Mxds0m6sqaNovember 13, 2019

Matt Reeves' The Batman just got a little more star-studded. New reports indicate that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming superhero movie, while Colin Farrell looks set to join as The Penguin. Deadline also reports that Farrell is still negotiating with Warner Bros. and indicates Serkis is still in talks.

Should Farrell's deal go through, the Fantastic Beasts actor will round out a trio of villains facing off against Robert Pattinson's Batman. Paul Dano has already been confirmed as portraying The Riddler in The Batman, while Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman. Farrell would be the second actor to portray The Penguin in live-action on the big-screen, following in the footsteps of Danny DeVito, who famously played the same role in Batman Returns.

However, it's not all bad news for the Dark Knight. If Serkis takes on the role, he'll join Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon as another Batman ally. Serkis previously appeared in Reeves' Planet of the Apes movies, portraying the leading ape Caesar. The actor has recently stepped away from acting, having directed the movies Breath and Mowgli. He'll also helm the upcoming Venom 2.

GamesRadar+ previously reported that The Batman's version of Bruce Wayne won't be the caped crusader we're used to seeing, with Pattinson recently telling The New York Times that he's "not a hero" and that "his morality is a little bit off." Pattinson also suggested he's basing Batman's voice on Willem Dafoe, having worked with the actor recently on The Lighthouse.