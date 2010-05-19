Cloud costume is block-tacular

Popular

Super cosplayer captures the essence of Cloud Strife

The block-tacular Cloud costume pictured belowis pretty awesome, isn’t it? We love the pointy locks of hair, the fingerless hands, and the pixelated eyebrows. Plus, it’s totally handmade, which makes it about a million times cooler than some of the expensive pre-made Cloud costumes available on online cosplay shops…


Above: The best Cloud costume we’ve ever seen. Sighted onimgur


Above: The most expensive Cloud costume we’ve ever seen. For about $100, you can get thissoulless outfit from www.399cosplayshop.com

