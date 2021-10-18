Childhood dreams collide as Batman and DC villains come to Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed is adding vehicles and cosmetics based on several DC and Batman supervillains.

November 11 will see the release of the DC supervillain racing season, giving all players a bit of free content with some optional paid content on the side. Altogether, the DLC includes the usual stuff such as new challenges, new customization items, and some free gears and coins. But the real stars are the six new cars, which are all based on villains like Bane, The Cheetah, Poison Ivy, Black Manta, Deathstroke, and Harley Quinn. This season will run through January 18, so you'll have plenty of time to unlock and try all those hot wheels.

December will keep the comics momentum going with a Batman expansion out December 2. It's packing a new map inspired by Gotham, a Batcave environment, new tracks and items, more tracker builder options, plus five vehicles of its own – featuring The Penguin, Robin 2.0T, Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth, and The Joker GT. It's not a full season, but this Batman update is looking pretty sizable in its own right.

Though the DC vehicles are locked behind a paywall, everyone will get to play in the new villainous season. The Batman expansion, meanwhile, is a premium standalone item. You can buy it separately or get it as part of the paid Hot Wheels Pass Volume 1.