Check out how Cloudpunk lets you be an ordinary courier in a cyberpunk world

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an ordinary person in a Cyberpunk world? Well, Cloudpunk lets you experience just that by putting you in the shoes of a courier for the Cloudpunk delivery service in a "wide-spanning open world," and you can watch the first ten minutes of the game in our PAX East showcase.

As Cloudpunk's Craig Bleasdale explains in the video above, "It's an open-world, story-drive narrative adventure. You play as a courier driver for a semi-illegal delivery company and it's your first night on the job."

Taking place over the course of one night, as a narrative-driven experience, you can decide what you want to do with your deliveries and every choice you make will have consequences throughout the story and affect how characters react to you.

With a strong neon-tinted aesthetic that's become synonymous with cyberpunk, Bleasedale cites Bladerunner and Fifth Element as points of inspiration, as well as narrative focused games like Kentucky Route Zero and Firewatch.

Interestingly, you won't just be driving your vehicle the entire time, though. Because it's story-driven, Cloudpunk puts a big focus on the characters who inhabit its world. Half of the game will take place on foot, with plenty of side quests to keep you busy to boot. There are 30-40 different characters you'll be able to meet out in the world, and it's up to you to decide how you'll interact with them.

But of course, you'll be spending a lot of time in your futuristic-esque vehicle, which can be damaged as you travel around. If you're not careful it won't run either, and you'll have to make sure you keep fueled up as you go about your deliveries. Outside of keeping it in tip-top shape, you'll have plenty of customisation options to play around with, too.

Cloudpunk is currently set to release sometime in 2020 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, but until then, be sure to check out the above gameplay and enjoy some delivery-based action.