15 canceled video game movies we never got to see

Movie adaptations of video games have a rocky history. For every success (Resident Evil) there’s a handful of duds (Doom, Hitman) that leave executives slamming the brakes on future releases. Recent hits such as Detective Pikachu and the Sonic movie seem to have reignited studio interest in the genre, and with adaptations of games including Uncharted, Monster Hunter, and Minecraft scheduled for the next two years, it seems Hollywood believes video game movies can break their losing streak. But what about the films that never escaped development hell? Here’s a look back at the video game movies that never got made.

15. The Sims

If there’s one game that could translate into something pretty horrifying on the big screen, it’s The Sims. The life-simulation game offers no shortage of ways to torture your playable characters, from removing pool ladders to setting off fireworks indoors. Way back in 2007, 20th Century Fox bought the feature rights to The Sims after it became the best-selling PC title in history. Producer John Davis, who worked on The Man from U.N.C.L.E, later revealed that the movie would focus on two teenagers who find a game called The Sims Infinity Pack.

"[What] they realize is that they can scan their world in because this is the most lifelike, real Sims game ever," Davis told Collider. "And as they are playing this they are all of a sudden realizing [that] what they are playing on the game is having an effect on the real world. It’s wish fulfillment, and obviously it turns against them." Following that interview, nothing was heard about the movie for a few years, until the project was officially scrapped when Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019. Whether the Sims Infinity Pack would let its players accidentally remove a pool ladder, we’ll never know.

14. Assassins Creed 2

Another victim of the Disney / Fox merger was a planned sequel to 2016’s Assassin’s Creed movie. Work on a follow-up had begun before the first movie had even been released, with Michael Fassbender set to return as Callum Lynch, a man who discovers he’s the descendent of members of an ancient order of assassins. While the first adaptation focused on Lynch’s ancestors in the era of the Spanish Inquisition, the sequel was going to be based during the United States in the 1950s.

Director Justin Kurzel told French publication Premiere: "I think that could be a really interesting period around the Cold War. Traditionally, I think [the games have] gone back further than that. Recent history is something I’m quite interested in. You can definitely kind of do a film-noir thing to it." While the sequel sounded interesting, Disney clearly felt the movie's disappointing showing at the box office put paid to any franchise potential, and the project was axed in 2019.

13. RollerCoaster Tycoon

This strategy game was one of the best-selling titles of the early 2000’s and gave players the freedom to create the world’s best theme park – or the worst. Succeeding in RollerCoaster Tycoon meant keeping guests happy enough to improve your park’s approval rating, while unhappy visitors could be drowned, stranded on an island, or given a ride on a rollercoaster that mysteriously ended in mid-air. But a planned movie version was pitched as something more family-friendly.

In 2010, Sony Pictures Animation acquired the rights from Atari and was planning a big screen adaption. Harald Zwart, the director of the Karate Kid remake starring Jaden Smith, was attached to produce and told Cinema Blend the story was pitched as “a theme park comes to life". The idea was based around a child’s fantasy of being given free-roam of the park after all the other guests had left. Unfortunately, there’s been no update on the project in almost a decade, so it seems that idea ran off the rails.

12. BioShock

When BioShock was released in 2007, its mix of horror and steampunk fantasy was already cinematic enough for the big screen. Just a year later, Universal Pictures snapped up the rights with Gore Verbinski – director of The Ring and Pirates of the Caribbean – attached to direct. The project languished in development hell for several years, with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo later taking over as director, until Universal pulled the plug just eight weeks prior to shooting.

Speaking at a BAFTA event in 2013, Ken Levine, the developer behind the Bioshock games, said the box office underperformance of 2009’s Watchmen adaptation had made the studio nervous about financing another R-rated film, resulting in a cut to Bioshock’s ballooning $160m budget. This, along with a change in director, led to Levine agreeing to kill the project. Could the undersea city of Rapture ever make it to cinemas? During a 2017 Reddit AMA (ask me anything), Verbinski claimed the recent success of R-rated films such as Deadpool meant the project could have another chance but admitted it would be a "difficult place to get back to". We’re not holding our breath.

11. Tomb Raider 3

Gun-toting, pixelated archeologist Lara Croft burst into popular culture in the ‘90s and fast became one of the most iconic early PlayStation characters. The success of Tomb Raider was enough to interest Hollywood and led to the release of two live-action movies starring Oscar-winning Angelina Jolie in 2001 and 2003. Neither movie received particular praise from critics or fans, but both did well enough at the box office that Paramount was keen to complete the trilogy.

Things looked positive for a third movie, until Jolie declared that she was done with the role. During a press tour for Taking Lives in 2004 she said: "I just don't feel like I need to do another one. I felt really happy with the last one. It was one we really wanted to do." Alicia Vikander stepped into Lara’s combat boots for the 2018 reboot, which likewise received mixed reviews. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2021, but with filming on hold due to Covid-19 the date of Tomb Raider’s return to cinemas is anyone’s guess.

10. Citizen Siege

In 2006, Lorne Lanning, co-creator of the Oddworld series, announced plans to direct an animated movie in association with Vanguard Films. Citizen Siege took place outside the Oddworld universe and was described as a "politically edgy sci-fi action thriller" set on a dystopian earth. Two tie-in video games were to be developed alongside the movie, including online action-adventure Wage Wars, which would have been released ahead of the film.

Citizen Siege was set to premiere in 2009 with a $50m-$60m budget but was shelved – alongside its accompanying games – following the 2008 financial crisis. The project looks unlikely to resurface any time soon, but Lanning has long spoken of his desire for the main Oddworld series to make it to the big screen. He told Alphr in 2017 that he had been approached by a producer working with J.J. Abrams over an adaptation almost 20 years ago, but had been too busy working on 2001’s Munch’s Oddysee to take it forward.

