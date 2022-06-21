Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 release time explained

Activision has detailed everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 release time and given us a peep at the Season 4 roadmap, giving you plenty to get cracking on with.

The next season of Warzone content unlocks on June 22, bringing a new map called Fortune’s Keep and the Resurgence battle royale mode. The Caldera map is also getting updated with the return of Storage Town and the addition of micro points of interest. You’ve also got other modes like Golden Plunder, Rebirth of the Dead, and Titanium Trials: Endurance, alongside fresh features like armoured SUVs, portable redeploys, ATMs, and the EMP grenade.

Want to know when Call of Warzone Season 4 unlocks? Read on, solider.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 release time

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 releases at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST on June 22. If you’re a classic Call of Duty multiplayer fan, Vanguard Season 4 unlocks simultaneously.

Activision explains in a blog (opens in new tab) that the Vanguard patch will be available for download on June 21 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. The Warzone update, meanwhile, will be available to download at the Season 4 start time detailed above.

There's plenty of gold in your future. Why not get a glimpse? 🪙👀Season Four of #Warzone goes live at 9AM PST on 6/22. pic.twitter.com/J7YXTboymfJune 20, 2022 See more

The developer has also shared a glimpse of the Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 roadmap. You’ll be able to play Resurgence’s quads mode on Rebirth Island map from June 30 onwards, while solos, duos, trios, and 12-on-12 payload joins the fray on July 21.

Feeling rusty? Here are our best Call of Duty Warzone tips to get you back in the fight.