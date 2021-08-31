Call of Duty: Vanguard: Release date, multiplayer, and Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just a few months away, so get ready to see World War 2 from a totally new angle.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release this November, and as we know from the recent swath of reveal trailers and Gamescom 2021 coverage, it will follow four different people from four different countries as they experience WW2. One of those people will be played by the now-iconic voice actor Laura Bailey, who will portray a Soviet sniper named Polina Petrova.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will also integrate with Call of Duty: Warzone, but it's not clear how it will do so yet – with Vanguard being revealed in Verdansk, it would appear both games will be coming together in a big way. This year's installment to the series will also have its own Zombies mode, which we will detail more below.

We've gathered everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of its release, from multiplayer details, Zombies, and more. Read on for everything you should know before you jump into Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Fast Facts

Call of Duty: Vanguard release date: November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021 Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Sledgehammer Games Publisher: Activision

Activision Format: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One

The Call of Duty: Vanguard launch date is set for November 5, 2021. Since Black Ops Cold War came out last fall, we were expecting Call of Duty: Vanguard to come out around this time, and Activision didn't disappoint. Currently, there's no timeline for when Vanguard will be integrated with Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

A recent Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer leak revealed create-a-class weapon options. Thanks to the alpha that ran the weekend of August 28, some players were able to get a sneak peek at how the create-a-class feature will work in Vanguard. It looks like we'll have 10 attachment slots to work with along with the now-standard charms and stickers to spice up your weapon build.

We don't have many details on the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps, but we can certainly expect a wide variety of locations based on the campaign. The Champion Hill map from the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha can be seen above.

A Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta will take place in September from the 10-13 on a PlayStation exclusive beta. A second beta will be held from September 16-17 on PS4 and PS5, and for Xbox and PC players who pre-order the game. An open beta will be held on all platforms from September 18-20.

First preview of the Custom Classes from #Vanguard - 10 Default Attachments- Reticle- Charm- Stickers- PKM Placeholder for DP-27 LMG pic.twitter.com/L5kAKTaXqqAugust 28, 2021 See more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies will be a prequel to the current Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline. The mode will be developed by Treyarch, the studio now infamous for its COD Zombies work. Aaron Helen, studio head at Sledgehammer Games, called the Vanguard Zombies mode the "first crossover" of the call of Duty franchise. "And, of course, while our historians were less helpful with this part of Vanguard, Treyarch has covered providing continuity with some lore while innovating on core gameplay, and we can't wait to share more about zombies in the weeks and months to come," Helen jokes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone changed dramatically when it integrated with Black Ops Cold War. Not only did Verdansk become Verdansk '84, but a whole host of new weapons joined the battle royale. Expect something similar to happen after Vanguard debuts - although there's no details on what will actually happen in Warzone. Fans suspect Verdansk will be gone for good, with rumors swirling that Verdansk will be replaced by a WW2 setting.

A reputable leaker hinted at the map on Twitter, suggesting the new Warzone map will launch the same day as Call of Duty: Vanguard. We don't have any confirmation of this, but stay tuned, as we'll update you on Vanguard/Warzone integration as soon as we hear news.

Call of Duty: Vanguard setting

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set during World War 2 – but it's not your great-grandfather's World War 2. It's promising a brand new take on the commonly covered content by taking players to various different nations during the war and honing in on specific individuals' experiences. You'll swap between the perspectives of four main characters including Soviet sniper Polina Petrova and British paratrooper Arthur Kinglsey.

The "multinational group of soldiers" are known as Task Force One, and you'll travel with them to North Africa, the Eastern Front, the Western front, and the Pacific. That means you can expect a ton of different environments, locations, and weapons which will of course carry over into multiplayer maps and modes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha kicked off Friday, August 27 and ended Sunday, August 29. It was available only for PlayStation players and included just one brand-new mode: Champion Hill. Champion Hill is a mini round-robin tournament that pits duos or trios against each other in smaller battle areas on a large map. Grabbing pick-ups or taking out enemies will earn you cash that you can spend during buy rounds. It's a fun mode, but if you missed out on it don't fret, as a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is on the horizon.

Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer dropped right after Call of Duty Warzone players went up against a train in another example of Warzone integrating new Call of Duty games. The Warzone meta dropped players into a Battle of Verdansk event which involved blowing up a tank that was on the rail line in Verdansk with roof-mounted turrets. After defeating the durable train, the reward was a few cosmetics and the Vanguard reveal. Not too shabby.

