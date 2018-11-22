Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is back to $39 in this deal from Walmart... until it sells out

Earlier this week, Walmart offered Call of Duty Black Ops 4 as a 'one day only' deal, for $37. As it was one of the hottest Black Friday game deals, it quickly sold out. After that, the price went back up to $50+. However, we've just noticed that Black Ops 4 is back to $39, so if you act fast you might be able to get the game at this lower price. It's a cracking saving on one of the best new games of 2018 - $21 off, for something that has only been available in shops for a couple of months. You also get two free hours of double XP when you first play, as a Walmart exclusive deal. And you get free delivery on orders during Black Friday. We'd buy this right now, before the game goes back to its original price...

Speaking from the heart, any FPS fan would do well to take advantage of this sweet deal. I've been obsessed with Black Ops 4 multiplayer for weeks now, trying out the unique Operators and experimenting with all kinds of spiffy loadouts. Battle royale games aren't my jam, but the Blackout mode seems to be a hit with folks who want a first-person, building-free showdown on a gigantic map. I've tried to spread the gospel of the outrageous, grossly underappreciated single-player mode that makes up for the lack of a campaign, and though I've yet to really dive into it, Zombies mode looks like a treat for fans of cryptic co-op and elusive Easter eggs. See for yourself: