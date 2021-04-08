Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shares set photo as final season begins filming

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is heading into its final season, which has begun filming.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago in the series, shared a picture from the set on Instagram to mark the occasion. The caption reads: "Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!! Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion so here's from Day 2."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is heading into its eighth season, which is confirmed to be its last – and will be shorter than usual, consisting of only 10 episodes. The series stars Fumero, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, and Andre Braugher, and follows their characters' adventures policing the NYPD's (fictional) 99th precinct.

Fans were upset by the news of the series coming to an end – especially after Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled by Fox once before, but the Internet's reaction led to NBC saving the show.

On Twitter, executive producer Dan Goor posted a statement on the series ending, which read in part: "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers."

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJcFebruary 11, 2021 See more

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to premiere sometime in 2021.