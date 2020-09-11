Brian Michael Bendis ends his Superman and Action Comics runs in December

Brian Michael Bendis' run on DC's Superman and Action Comics titles will come to an end in December, according to the publisher's just-released DC December 2020 solicitations.

Solicitations for both December-shipping issues call it a "wrap up" and "final Superman tale" for Bendis, along with his artist teams on both titles - Ivan Reis and Joe Prado on Superman, and John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson on Action Comics.

"It's the Man of Steel’s last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado!" reads DC's solicitation for Superman #28. "Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel's adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that’s been years in the making!"

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ivan Reis/Joe Prado (DC)) Superman #28 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Kael Ngu (DC))

And December's Action Comics #1028 will not only wrap up Bendis' run on that title, but also touch on recent stories in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and of course Superman.

"The powerhouse creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson wrap up their run on Action Comics with 'House of Kent: Epilogue'!" Action Comics #1028 solicitations reads. "With the final fate of Metropolis's underworld revealed at last, it's time for each member of the House of Kent to face their unknown futures head-on, including Lois, Conner, Jon, Kara, Jimmy, and, of course, Clark Kent! This standalone Superman story connects threads from Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and other unforgettable series in epic—and unexpected—ways!"

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: John Romita Jr./Klaus Janson/Brad Anderson (DC)) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Rafael Grampá (DC))

Back in June 2020, Bendis said that he was "heading toward the end of my run on Superman," but upon Newsarama's reporting of that statement said "It's sooooo far away. Kind of a non-headline. Don't even worry about it today."

Superman #28 goes on sale on December 15, with Action Comics #1028 following on December 22.

Ivan Reis/Joe Prado and John Romita Jr./Klaus Janson are also exiting alongside Bendis.