Bluepoint is working on an original PS5 game now it's owned by PlayStation

Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint is working on an "original" game.

That's according to a new interview with IGN, published alongside the announcement that Bluepoint Games was being acquired by PlayStation earlier today. "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us," says Bluepoint president Marco Thrush.

"The transition from remasters to remakes was to test ourselves and push ourselves harder for the next step," the president continued. Thrush also pointed to Bluepoint's natural growth over the last few years as the stepping stone to developing an entirely original game, saying that the development team right now is comprised of over 90 people.

Thrush adds that the team at Bluepoint Games is "highly experienced," with the average experience level among staff members being roughly 15 years. "We have that original game development mindset in our hearts, and that's what we're now ready, finally ready with the support of Sony to push forward and show what we can do, and show what PlayStation can do."

Right now, we'll have to wait and see what Bluepoint Games is up to, but don't expect an official reveal for quite some time yet, as the Demon's Souls remake only just launched last year in November alongside the PS5. The acquisition of Bluepoint Games marks PlayStation's third acquisition since July, as the publisher has purchased Firesprite, Nixxes, and now Bluepoint.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a complete rundown of all the exclusive games on PlayStation's roster.