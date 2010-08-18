Blood-soaked Dragon Age 2 trailer unveiled, release date revealed

March. In ancient Rome, it marked the beginning of war season. Appropriate that we’ll get to wet our steel once again come March in Dragon Age 2. With the announcement of the release date, we also get to feast our peepers on the first trailer:

Mark Darrah, executive producer at BioWare tells us to expect “faster, more responsive combat that will allow players to think like a general, but fight like a Spartan.”

And just who is this Spartan general? Players will be filling the chainmail boots of Hawke, a refugee-turned-sword-wielding-badass. While little has been revealed about our mysterious hero, we do know that his journey will take place over a ten year timeline, and he will have to gather the eclectic ensemble of allies and face the agonizing moral dilemmas that are the hallmarks of BioWare’s games.

“We are giving the franchise’s gameplay a shot of adrenaline. We can’t wait to get the game in people’s hands so they can feel the difference.” Darrah says. We can’t wait either.

Dragon Age2 will release in North America on March 8, 2011 and March 11 in the UK and Europe.

Aug 17, 2010



Strap on your chastity belt and meet the new cast in the latest expansion



Gaming’s toughest decisions and murkiest moral dilemmas. Which side did you pick?



BioWare's main man talks origins, awakenings, and clever tricks