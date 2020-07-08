Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda canceled and Empyre tie-in aborted, says writer Jim Zub

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda writer Jim Zub tweets that the Marvel Comics ongoing series has ended with the release of July 8's #8. The series initially went on hiatus along with most of Marvel's titles – and the rest of the comic book Direct Market – back in April, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A spin-off of the core Avengers series, Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda featured T'Challa leading a specialized side-team of Avengers veterans and new recruits with an expertise in global espionage. Running for eight total issues, a limited series spin-off tying into Marvel's upcoming summer event series Empyre was also planned, though Zub has confirmed that title has been scrapped.

"As far as I know, today's release of Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda is our final issue," reads Zub's tweet marking the conclusion of the series. "Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda is no longer set to be completed or released and there won't be any more issues of the core series. Not ideal, but I'm proud of what we put together."

Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda was a planned three-issue limited series that would have focused on the effect of the attack of the unified Kree/Skrull empire on the secret utopian African nation of Wakanda.

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #8, now available, was originally scheduled for release on April 1, and was the last issue of the series solicited. The spin-off Empyre: Invasion of Wakanda was also initially planned to release in April, and is one of several Empyre tie-in series canceled following Marvel's re-solicitation of the core Empyre series.