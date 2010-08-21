BioShock Infinite's Big Daddy-alikes are called "Alphas" - and 11 other things you didn't know

In the seventh episode of developer Irrational Games internal podcast Irrational Behavior, BioShock head honcho Ken Levine and his crew dish out subtle trivia associated with the premier trailer for BioShock Infinite. Here’s what we heard, what we hope, and what we extrapolated from the 40 minute show.

While specific answers to lots of questions aren’t answered directly by the artists, musicians, and designers of the upcoming game, lots of tidbits ranging from hand design to the Wilhelm Scream were discussed in length by the team. Before you read on, though, here’s a quick refresher of what we’re talking about (as if you needed another reason to watch it):