Best SSD for gaming: the fastest options for your storage

The best SSD for gaming is a must In 2021. If your rig is still running only HDDs then it is, unfortunately, but also objectively, behind the times - even if you're happy with the performance and they are efficient at what they do. For example, if you've got a machine that's anything like the best gaming PCs, you'll have at least one SSD.

The drives fighting to be the best SSD for gaming have been the fastest way to play video games for a while now and the best SSD for gaming range will come in the form of NVMe expansion cards, SATA drives, and PCIe M.2 sticks, so there are plenty of format options out there.

A massive reason to incorporate one of the best SSD for gaming into your rig is that install sizes for games are only getting bigger and bigger. And while having an SSD for your OS and essential files used to be the way things were done, you can now buy the best SSD for gaming with terabytes of storage, meaning games are the next best thing to stick on them. While they won't make your games look better or run faster – you'll want one of the best graphics cards, best RAM for gaming, and best CPU for gaming for that – they will make your games load quicker, which is mightily useful when booting games up, dying, reloading checkpoints, and so on.

It's worth remembering that incorporating the best SSD for gaming is one of the cheapest and easiest ways you can upgrade your gaming rig too. Even if you're playing on a budget system that struggles with the latest and greatest, an SSD is a worthy investment to slot inside any build. When you do eventually upgrade on a larger scale, you can then carry across the SSD with all your games safe and sound.

On a very basic level, the best SSDs for gaming are superior over HDDs because they don't have any moving parts. This means they last for longer, and are much quicker when accessing your files. Also, since they're smaller, they're much better suited for laptops and notebooks too - even the best gaming laptops will be built around an SSD of some size and description now.

It's highly recommended that you get one, if not multiple SSDs for your build, and that's where this guide comes in. As 2021 is likely to be the year of the best SSD for gaming, we will keep this article topped up with more and more contenders as we get our hands on them; from the latest mega drives (not that one) to some underrated performers which you can pick up cheap, those found here will be fighting for your money to be thet best SSD for gaming on PC.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. WD Black AN1500 The best SSD for gaming - if you have the budget Capacities: 1TB - 4TB | Interface: AIC PCIe 3.0 x8 | Seq. read (1MB): 6,511 MB/s (2TB) | Seq. write (1MB): 4,412 MB/s (2TB) | Seq. read (4MB): 4,231 MB/s (2TB) | Seq. write (4MB): 3,448 MB/s (2TB) Prime AU $509 View at Amazon Expansion card form, easily slots below your GPU Insanely fast sequential read/write speeds WD_BLACK gaming pedigree Seriously expensive

When you think of the best SSD for gaming, the first thing that comes to mind absolutely isn't one in the form of an expansion card. The WD Black AN1500 is one of the first and best of this type on the market though, and while the speeds are utterly astounding, unfortunately, you do need to pay for the privilege. The smallest capacity for this bad boy is 1TB which will set you back around $330/£270, while the largest capacity available – the 4TB – is a staggering $999/£840. This is arguably the fastest SSD on the market for any gamer, but it's only worth it for true PC gaming enthusiasts.

In terms of some benchmark numbers, the AnvilPro tool has the sequential 4MB read and write scores for the 2TB AN1500 as 4,231 MB/s and 3,448 MB/s respectively, which is far higher than the other SSDs we tested (although also a bigger capacity). In CrystalDiskMark, the sequential 1MB read and write scores were 6511 MB/s and 4412 MB/s.

On a more practical level, however, this has been my main SSD for gaming recently and I've been mightily impressed: loading my multiplayer games like Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege takes no time at all. There's more than enough room on the AN1500 variants to store the majority of your games and then some. But be braced for impact when you see the price - this one is ripe for saving for or watching out for sales.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. WD Black SN750 A familiar name and model is a go-to NVMe SSD Capacities: 250GB - 4TB | Interface: M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 | Seq. read (1MB): 3,108 MB/s (250GB) | Seq. write (1MB): 1,575 MB/s (250GB) | Seq. read (4MB): 2,474 MB/s (250GB) | Seq. write (4MB): 1,488 MB/s (250GB) Prime AU $78 View at Amazon Fairly priced One of the best performing M.2 SSDs on the market Range of capacities available More expensive than SATA

One of the best performing M.2 SSDs on the market is the WD Black SN750. It doesn't innovate much over its predecessor – it's still on the same hardware, after all – but the performance tests prove that you don't need to fix what ain't broke. It's worth noting that we've only tested the 250GB variant of the SN750 – the increased sizes seem to offer better performance, peaking at 1TB, before the 2TB option starts to decrease again. However, at just £45/$55 for the 250GB model, you're not breaking the bank for an SSD that can hold a good few games.

In AnvilPro, the 250GB SN750 came back with 2,474 MB/s and 1,488 MB/s read and write scores in the sequential 4MB category, but improved upon them slightly – as expected – in CrystalDiskMark's 1MB test, with 3108 MB/s and 1575 MB/s. These are incredibly hearty numbers and show that the drive has the chops to handle whatever you throw at it.

I've been mainly using the SN750 for my single-player games – Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, etc. – and the loading is impressively quick, to the point where this SSD – especially at this price – would easily take the number one spot in this buying guide were it not for the incredible speeds of the AN1500.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Crucial MX500 A top-performing SATA type SSD Capacities: 250GB - 2TB | Interface: SATA 6Gbps | Seq. read (1MB): 561 MB/s (1TB) | Seq. write (1MB): 468 MB/s (1TB) | Seq. read (4MB): 524 MB/s (1TB) | Seq. write (4MB): 482 MB/s (1TB) Prime AU $56 View at Amazon The best SATA SSD available Cheap compared to M2 SSDs SATA is much slower than other formats

SATA-type drives are the oldest form of SSDs on the market. And while they can't quite compare against the M.2 form storage devices, they are still worthy of their place in the best SSD for gaming conversation - almost purely on value alone.

Simply put, nowadays, they are remarkably cheap. And you can have multiple SATA drives in your PC, provided you have the cables and setup, and for a bargain price. These drives can really shine as great backup drives for games and storing files on and the Crucial MX500 is the best of the lot, so you can't go far wrong. Especially since it costs considerably less than other SATA SSD models at just $50 or £40 for 250GB, or around $225/£200 for a 2TB bad boy.

On the benchmarking front, the Crucial MX500 doesn't 'impress' much compared to the other SSDs in this guide, but as explained above, that's due to the SATA connection - everything is relative, after all. In the sequential 1MB test, it provides 561 MB/s read and 468 MB/s write – almost identical to the 4MB test with 524 MB/s and 482 MB/s respectively.

If you're looking for a main SSD, then, budget-dependent, one of the above SSDs are likely your best bet, but if you're looking for a secondary drive, or are building a budget rig, then the Crucial MX500 is certainly one of the best of the rest. I currently use it for all the games I can't fit on my other drives and while the loading speeds aren't quite the same, it's still far better and faster than any HDD would be (and most other SATA SSDs, for that matter).

If this has whetted your storage appetite, then it'll also pay to see what's going on in the world of console storage: our best PS5 SSD and best Xbox One external hard drive guides will give you plenty of quality options right now.