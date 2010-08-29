BBC Three Commissions Supernatural Thriller Touch

New six-part series about a geek who can see dead people (maybe he’s watching True Blood ?)

BBC Three is to make a new six-part supernatural drama called Touch about a geek who can see ghosts, the channel’s controller Danny Cohen announced at the Edinburgh Television Festival this weekend.

Written by Jack Thorne whose credits include episodes of Skins and the C4 mockumentary Cast Offs (the one about six disabled people sent to a remote British island for a fictional reality show) Touch centres on Paul, a geeky young guy from an ordinary town with an extraordinary ability – he can see the dead. And soon he learns that the spirits are waging war on the living.

BBC drama commissioning controller Ben Stephenson says: “ Touch started life as one of our drama pilots but quickly showed such imagination and energy that we asked the hugely talented Jack Thorne to write five more episodes and Touch the series was born."

Casting is still to be confirmed, but the series will film next year.