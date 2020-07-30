Batman writer James Tynion IV gives fans 'jump scare' with surprise new horror title

Batman writer James Tynion IV is branching out as a publisher with the debut of a new horror magazine titled Razorblades. Published by his recently launched Tiny Onion Studios, Tynion - along with writer/editor Steve Foxe - are establishing Razorblades as an anthology magazine for "young creatives…"

"Our goal was to focus on the rising class in the comic book industry," Tynion writes in the first issue's introduction. "Young creatives, starting to make their name in horror, or in comics in general. We've asked them to bring us their most frightening work, grounded in the modern world, not trying to evoke something from decades past."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Andy Belanger/Serge LaPointe (Tiny Onion Studios)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Jenna Cha/Hassan Otamne-Elhaou (Tiny Onion Studios)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Trung Nguyen (Tiny Onion Studios)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: John J. Pearson/Aditya Bidikar (Tiny Onion Studios))

Razorblades will have two comics serials: Killboy from Tynion IV and artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, along with A Dream of Time by writer Ram V and artist John J. Pearson.

The magazine will contain horror comics, as well as prose and standalone illustrations. The contributors include Foxe, Jock, Marguerite Bennett, Nick Robles, Dani, Lonnie Nadler, Jenna Cha, Aaron Campbell, Werther Dell'Edera, Michael Dialynas, Sam Johns, Brain Level, Danny Lore, Trung "Trungles" Nguyen, and Michael Walsh.

The first issue also contains an interview between Tynion IV and his college writing professor/comics writer Scott Snyder.

In the announcement of the series, Tiny Onion Studios notes that the authors in the anthology retail full ownership of their material.

(Image credit: Trevor Henderson/Dylan Todd (Tiny Onion Studios))

Although aimed at highlighting contemporary horror, Tynion and Foxe are inspired by horror anthologies of the past such as Steve Bissette's Taboo - where Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell’s seminal From Hell was first serialized.

The nearly 80-page Razorblades: The Horror Magazine #1 is available now digitally at ReadRazorblades.com, with a pay-what-you-want price model. A special edition print run of the first issue, limited to only 500 copies, is also available for pre-order.

Tynion and Foxe plan to release new issues quarterly, with the second planned just in time for Halloween.