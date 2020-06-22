Batman and Lost Boys director Joel Schumacher dies at 80

Joel Schumacher, a filmmaker known for directing two Batman movies, Lost Boys, and numerous other films, lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

The acclaimed director died "quietly" in New York City at age 80, his publicist has confirmed (via Daily Mail).

Schumacher, who was openly gay, rose to fame in the 1980s with his directorial debut on The Incredible Shrinking Woman and subsequent work on D.C. Cab, St. Elmo's Fire, and The Lost Boys.

He would later take the reigns on the Batman franchise starting with 1995's Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer, followed by 1997's Batman and Robin with George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The director would continue to enjoy a successful career into the 2000s with credits on Bad Company, Phone Booth, the 2004 movie adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, and The Number 23 starring Jim Carrey.

Before he transitioned to director, Schumacher was a costume designer and screenwriter through most of the 70s.

While his body of work spans many beloved films, Schumacher was all too aware of popular opinion on the critically-panned Batman and Robin. In a 2017 interview with Vice, he took responsibility for disappointing some Batman fans. "I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that," he said.

"I walked into it with my eyes open and what I really feel bad about is the crew. We all know how great movie crews are. The special effects, stunt people, and everybody that breaks their asses along with the cast. Everybody worked really hard under very long hours. So I feel like their work wasn't acknowledged like it could have been," he continued.