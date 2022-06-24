As US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, Destiny 2 dev pledges to cover abortion travel expenses

In the wake of the US Supreme Court decision overturning landmark abortion precedent Roe v. Wade, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has pledged to cover the travel expenses of employees seeking healthcare unavailable where they live.

Bungie posted an updated statement (opens in new tab) on its support for "essential healthcare rights" shortly after the court's decision was announced, following up on a pro-choice commitment which it shared following the previously leaked court opinion which predicted today's decision.

"The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade cuts off millions of Americans from that access and leaves open the possibility of even further restrictions on life-saving healthcare for all of us," Bungie says.

"As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live," addressing the studio's remote work plan, which was recently expanded to more states.

"We remain undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty," the statement concludes, pointing readers to an updated list of healthcare and abortion non-profits and charities.

Bungie's material support for employees and their families is a standout in the reactions of game developers to the court's decision, but many studios have made their stance clear.

Multiple companies both in and out of games, including Netflix, Sony, Warner Bros, and Disney, have also reportedly pledged (opens in new tab) to cover healthcare-related travel expenses in a similar fashion.