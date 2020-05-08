Animal Crossing player builds game-within-a-game to entertain visiting friends

A pair of considerate islanders built working spin-the-wheel games with prizes for friends visiting their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands. Here's why that's a thoughtful and helpful thing to do.

Visiting friends' islands in Animal Crossing is a no-brainer right now. We can't meet up in-person, so why not hang out in the virtual worlds we're pretending are real life? Ideally, it's a frolicking affair full of laughter that creates unforgettable memories. But the thing is, there actually isn't a whole lot to do for friends visiting each other's islands. You can see what's new in Nook's Cranny, maybe fish for a while, and take pictures while emoting, but then what?

You can't decorate when a friend's over (obviously), which is probably the thing players spend the most time doing in Animal Crossing, so you're sort-of twiddling your thumbs until they leave.

The idea originated from Reddit user littlesquishes, who rather ingeniously plans to bury pitfalls to surprise unlucky players. Meanwhile, maxy-ac's spin-the-wheel game is more forgiving and includes prizes for every spin. The concept is simple enough: just spin the wheels to decide where to dig up your prize. According to maxy-ac, you can "get anything from a tree branch to a gold nugget or rare furniture."

If you want to build the game on your own island, just bury some stuff and craft a couple of wheels. That way the next time you want to host a virtual hang out on your Animal Crossing island, you'll have some entertainment planned for the occasion.

Cheers, Destructoid.

If you're just landing on your Animal Crossing home for the first time, do check out our essential Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips to make the most of your stay.