Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates classic scenes from The Office

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated some classic scenes from The Office US.

Using in-game furniture and villagers to fill in the roles of the Office characters, @_baoluu on Twitter posted a recreation of the infamous first aid training scene, where Michael Scott is asked to demonstrate how to administer first aid by using an armless, legless model. Bao on Twitter used penguin villager Wade to fill in the role of the model, and as one of the rounder villagers with little feet and flippers, I have to tip my hat to the casting choice.

As you can see, some of the cast includes Flora the ostrich as the first aid trainer, Snake the rabbit as Andy, Merengue the rhino as Oscar, Phoebe the ostrich as Pam, and Nate the bear as Kevin. The video shows the scene recreated alongside the actual footage from the show, so you can really see just how well mirrored it is, right down to the zooming shots and cuts.

Rather brilliantly, another famous scene which first introduced Prison Mike to the world has also been recreated in the world of New Horizons. Honestly, I think it's the best use of headwear I've seen on the island so far. It's such a creative and fun way of paying tribute to the series, and it's rather adorable how they've used the furniture to recreate the classic set pieces from the show, right down to the layout of the chairs in the meeting room.

When it comes to the Office, Animal Crossing certainly isn't the first game to do a crossover with the hit show. Back when Untitled Goose Game took over the internet, the little winged fiend invaded the set of The Office and caused a very on-brand amount of mayhem.