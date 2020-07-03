Andy Serkis narrates new The Hobbit audiobook

Gollum himself, Andy Serkis, is voicing a new audiobook for The Hobbit, thanks to publisher Harper Collins.

If you missed watching the actor’s marathon reading of J.R.R Tolkien’s book for charity back in May, don’t fear, as the audiobook is available to preorder right now for a September release. Serkis has also shared that he’ll be donating his payment to the Disasters Emergency Committee, and Harper Collins is matching that donation.

J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit, first published in 1937, is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings series that tells the story of Bilbo Baggins, a "very well-to-do Hobbit" who embarks on a wild journey. The book is beloved by fans and spawned a movie trilogy starring Martin Freeman.

Ian Holm, the original Bilbo from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, recently passed away, and the director shared a touching tribute. "Farewell, dear Bilbo. Safe travels, darling Ian," Jackson wrote on Facebook, adding that working with him was a "privilege."

Outside of Hobbiton, Amazon Prime's own TV show set in Middle-Earth is still on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. Though, during this break, we’ve learnt a fair amount including a number of casting announcements and even a potential release date. Check out everything we know so far about the Lord of the Rings TV series.