AndaSeat T-Pro Series 2 review: "Another hit from AndaSeat"

A comfy gaming chair that ticks all the right boxes, as long as you're above 5'10 and have the cash to splash

The AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series chair is one of many gaming-styled seat that AndaSeat offer, but rather than being garish and offensively 'gamer-like', it wouldn't look too out of place in an office. Much like the AndaSeat Dark Demon, the often-seen bright colors with other brands of gaming chair are foregone in favour of gray, black, and blue.

The question, however, is whether the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series is worthy of a place on the best gaming chairs list.

Design and assembly

Essential info (Image credit: AndaSeat) Average price: $550 / £450

Max load: 441lbs (200kg)

Max height: 210cm

Material: Linen

Padding: 65Kg/M3 density foam

Cushions: Velour head pillow & lumbar support

Armrests: 4D

As mentioned above, the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series can be bought in either grey, dark blue, or black, and the color options are enabled by the fabric material used all over the seat. This is a change from the usual leather you'll find with gaming chairs; fabric may not look as slick, but it's definitely comfier, and less of an issue during summer months and hot weather.

The main difference the T-Pro 2 offers over its predecessor are ridged edges. If you're more nimble and flexible than myself, then you may like to sit cross-legged, but that's not possible with the T-Pro 2; you'll be better off going for the first chair in the series which has flattened edges on the bottom. On the plus side, the ridged edges do help for better posture.

It's also a much larger chair than my previous one and as a 5ft8 man, it's undoubtedly too big for me personally. That's no slight on the chair though, as on the official product page it does state the recommended height as 180-210cm, something I'm just shy of. If you're under approximately 5ft10, it's hard to recommend the T-Pro 2 to short kings and queens simply for that reason.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

Putting the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series together, as with most gaming chairs (including the AndaSeat Fnatic Edition, Razer Iskur, and SecretLab Omega 2020), wasn't particularly easy. The instruction manual had a typo or two, and while it was still somewhat straightforward, it took two of us to secure all the screws and line up the main cushion with the base. Again, it's hardly a flaw against the chair itself, but enlisting a helping hand to put it together is recommended.

Adjustability, comfort, and performance

When it comes to raw comfort, the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series doesn't come up short. This is the comfiest gaming chair I've used, and a lot of that is likely down to the "high density foam padding" used throughout the build, along with how solid the actual construction feels.

Although 90% of my time using the chair has been at the 90 degree angle, it does recline all the way to 160 degrees if you fancy having a quick kip at your desk. It's arguably even comfier when reclining slightly, because the lumbar support cushion is the perfect shape to lay on. When upright, that cushion can sometimes be too large, not to mention the lack of strap for it if you want to move it higher up the chair to support anywhere but your lower back.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

The head cushion is pretty much the same, although it does have a strap, but can force your head forwards when you're sat upright into an uncomfortable position. Of course, your mileage may vary; it's undoubtedly worse for me as I'm smaller than the recommended height for this chair, but it does get too intrusive sometimes. The armrests are worth a mention too, as you can make 4D adjustments; front-to-back, left-to-right, up-and-down, along with a swivel function.

Overall - should you buy it?

AndaSeat may not flaunt the brand recognition that Noblechairs, DXRacer, or Secretlab have, but they're way up there when it comes to pure comfort and brand reliability. The T-Pro 2 Series is another hit, and while it isn't without its flaws, this is a great alternative option for anyone who wants a larger chair to play games in.

It's not cheap – $550 / £450 is a hefty price tag – but if you can afford to splash the cash, it's hard not to recommend it.