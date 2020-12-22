Ahead of Christmas, Amazon Australia is discounting Nintendo Switch games

If you're getting a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, now might be a good time to bulk out your collection: five big first-party games are currently discounted as part of Amazon Australia's pre-Boxing Day sales extravaganza, but you can also buy two at once to get a further discount. You'll only normally see Nintendo's games go cheap during big sales spectaculars, so if you missed Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, it may be worth biting on these.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is arguably the biggest game of the lot: it ranks number 4 in our list of the best Switch games. But you can also pick up Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. You can mix any two of these to get both for AU$110 total.

That's a decent discount. For reference, all of these games normally retail for AU$79.95, so two would normally set you back just under AU$160. At their currently discounted prices, the games range between AU$58 and AU$67, so buying two is still marginally cheaper. Here's the list:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | AU$58

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | AU$63

Splatoon 2 | AU$67

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! | AU$67

Mario Tennis Aces | AU$64

