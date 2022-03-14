After disastrous launch, Babylon's Fall devs want players' help to make a "better game experience"

Babylon’s Fall developer PlatinumGames has put out a survey and is asking players to provide feedback to "bring everyone an even better game experience" following its disappointing release earlier this month.

Announced via the game's Twitter account, the survey features questions mainly about the action-RPG’s graphics. A quick look at the survey reveals some of the questions are centered around the general aesthetics of the game including players’ feelings towards character design, equipment design, enemy design, and the game’s "oil painting" visuals.

Today we've launched a new Survey on how we can bring a better game experience to #BabylonsFallThis survey focuses on graphics, so please take some time to answer if you can. Thank you for your support!📬 https://t.co/vwJq45ogwx pic.twitter.com/6oLAWzR7dXMarch 14, 2022 See more

It’s possible that this feedback will be used to improve Babylon’s Fall after its lackluster PS5 and PC release. Releasing on March 3, 2022, Babylon's Fall was unfortunately not well received by critics or players, receiving a Metascore of 42 and a user score of 2.0. Over on Steam, it garnered a launch weekend concurrent player count peak of less than 1200 players.

This wouldn’t be the first time Babylon’s Fall players have been asked to provide feedback for the game, as back in October 2021 - before the game was officially released but after its closed beta - PlatinumGames once again took player feedback into account when it made changes to its graphics and art-style which, at the time, was difficult for some players to look at.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Babylon’s Fall, here’s what you need to know. Originally announced at E3 2018, during publisher Square Enix’s presentation, however, wasn’t actually seen again until E3 2021 where it resurfaced as a four-player live-service dungeon-crawler.