A new Outer Worlds game is reportedly in pre-production

A senior video games industry analyst has claimed that a new entry in The Outer Worlds franchise is already in pre-production.

Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad claimed that last he heard, a "new entry in the franchise is being explored." Ahmad didn't elaborate on whether this new entry in the franchise would be a direct sequel to the first game, or something more of a spin-off.

Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production. Could change into something else ofc, but this is the current status. https://t.co/OGvfHjycNuOctober 11, 2020

This all follows shortly after Obsidian revealed that The Outer Worlds would be coming to Steam later this month. Over the weekend, Obsidian announced that The Outer Worlds would finally be launching on Steam on October 23, nearly a year after the game originally launched on PC through the Epic Games Store in October 2019.

There's also no word on if Obsidian status as an Xbox Games studio would have a bearing on which platforms a The Outer Worlds follow-up would appear on.

Obsidian has been busy bringing The Outer Worlds to new platforms, after the game originally launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in late 2019. A Nintendo Switch port was delayed out of a March release earlier this year, and finally released a few months later on June 5.

Earlier this year in July, Obsidian announced a return to The Outer Worlds with the Peril on Gorgon DLC. The debut DLC expansion for the space-faring RPG released last month on September 8, but only for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game.

