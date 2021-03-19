A first look at the return of the dark '90s hero Darkhawk

With one Marvel Falcon reaching new heights by co-starring in his first TV series, Marvel's other falconer - the dark falconer, if you will - is preparing to return to the scene.

In April 14's Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1, the cult-favorite '90s hero returns with three stories - one from the past, one from his recent cosmic days, and the last about possibilities for the future.

"The intention of this story is to close the door on one era and crack open another one, for something new," writer Kyle Higgins tells Newsarama. "Hopefully, that will make more sense when you see the book. It's tough-talking about it without huge spoilers!"

Check out this unlettered preview from Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1:

Higgins and an unnamed artist are doing a story portending Darkhawk's future, while Guardians of the Galaxy writer Dan Abnett is writing the second story - about Chris Powell's comic days.

"Though his powers were cosmic in origin, Darkhawk started out very much as an 'Earth' hero, a setting in which he flourished and in which great stories were told. When I was writing Marvel’s cosmic titles like Nova and Guardians of the Galaxy, it seemed like a great idea to put Darkhawk in that setting for a change, and explore his cosmic origins," Abnett says.

"As a cosmic hero, I liked Darkhawk because he was an outsider… not a rogue, like say Star Lord or Drax, and not a recognized hero and force of justice like Nova - but a mysterious figure on the edge, whose agenda was less clear and whose heroism often want unrecognized."

And as many fans can attest, a cool costume thanks to co-creator Mike Manley - who is returning with co-creator Danny Fingeroth for the story from the character's early years.

Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1 goes on sale on April 14, with a primary cover by Inhyuk Lee and variants by Logan Lubera and Russell Dauterman. Here they are:

