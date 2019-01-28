Save $130 on the AK Racing Core Series EX gaming chair and play in comfort

Your butt is important, so a good gaming chair is the perfect way to look after it during those long gaming sessions. As luck would have it, one of the best gaming chairs - the AK Racing Core Series EX - is on sale at Best Buy for $199 . That’s a ridiculous $130 saving, and it normally retails for an eye-watering $329. This means you can avoid the dreaded numb bum in luxury.

As GamesRadar sitting-down aficionado (and also hardware expert) Alan Bradley put it in our guide, the AK Racing Core Series EX is a good shout if you want a sturdy, long-lasting chair. Indeed, “the metal frame and foam quality means it's built to last. If you have a few extra bucks to throw around and aren't planning to change or upgrade your set up for a few years, this should see you through.” In terms of looks, this black version boasts lumbar and head-support cushions, the traditional bucket seat, and a sleek fabric finish to boot. Although it also comes in a range of different colors (including blue and red), the black model is the only one with money off right now. We’d recommend jumping in sooner rather than later if you’ve been after a new chair; its price isn’t likely to stay as low as that for long.

