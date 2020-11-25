'80s Judge Dredd board game Block Mania returns

The cult-favorite '80s Judge Dredd board game Block Mania is back, just in time for the holidays.

(Image credit: Rebellion Unplugged)

Rebellion Unplugged has announced a limited edition re-issue of the 1987 two-player game set in Mega-City. In the game, each player controls the citizens of an entire Mega-City block as they attempt to destroy the block next door before the Judges arrive.

"Relive the chaos of hives soaring in bat-suits; hungry alien Kleggs commandeering Sky-Rail cars; and City-Def forces infiltrating the neighboring block to blow it to smithereens before the Judges unleash the riot foam to shut you down!" reads Rebellion Unplugged's description.

Originally designed by Space Hulk's Richard Halliwell for Games Workshop in 1987, this is the first time it's been re-released in over two decades.

(Image credit: Rebellion Unplugged)

Each Block Mania box will include:

Two different, full-color game boards - each depicting an entire Mega-City Block

180 counters representing citizens, weapons, equipment, damage markers, collapse markers, and fire markers

A deck of 54 full-color, double-sided playing cards used to play dirty tricks against your rival in the game.

A comprehensive rule book and Blockers' Manual

Two six-sided dice

This 2020 re-issue will also include the Mega-Mania expansion set and Happy Hour expansion, which adds two additional boards and additional counters so up to four people can play.

This Block Mania re-issue will be on sale beginning Friday, November 27 at 7am EST at 2000AD.com.

