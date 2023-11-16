Ark: Survival Ascended gets another Xbox delay, but should still release before December

Pre-historic survival game Ark: Survival Ascended has been slightly delayed on Xbox, not for the first time, due to "unexpected issues."

Last week, developer Studio Wildcard shared Ark: Survival Ascended's console release plans , revealing that the Xbox version of the game was "on track" to release on November 14, with the PlayStation version expected at the end of the month. Now, two days after the proposed Xbox release date, the developer has shared a statement to Twitter that gives players a brief update on both console releases.

Separating the two consoles, Studio Wildcard starts with Xbox: "Unfortunately, the certification process has yielded some unexpected issues, so we are working with Microsoft to resubmit the build as soon as possible. We're currently targeting Ark: Survival Ascended to launch early next week, and we hope to share a more precise update by the end of the week," the statement revealed. "We apologize for the added delay, we're working hard to get it out the door."

pic.twitter.com/lPkHLXxkqANovember 16, 2023 See more

As for PlayStation: "We are directly iterating with our partners and Sony on the ASA release and are still on track for launch at the end of this month. We'll update you as we make meaningful progress and have a precise launch window to share." To end the statement, Wildcard added: "We know you've been looking forward to ASA, and we're sorry to keep our console survivors waiting."

It's not been an easy road to launch for the Ark: Survival Evolved remaster. After being announced in March 2023, it was then revealed that the thought-to-be free update would actually cost players around $50 and would eventually render official servers extinct. Understandably, fans were not happy about this which led to the original game being review-bombed on Steam and forced the developers to respond to the backlash .

Ark: Survival Ascended surprise launched on PC last month, but we're still waiting for the console editions - hopefully not for much longer, though.