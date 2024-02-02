Argylle post-credits explained: how many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

Wondering if there's an Argylle post-credits scene? Then you've come to the right place. While Argylle isn't a superhero movie – the type of film you'd typically find with an after-credits stinger – it's still worth remaining in your seat once the movie has come to an end.

We've got all you need to know about the Argylle post-credits right here, including how many scenes there are (which is spoiler free, so you can check if you're in the theater right now) as well as a spoilery breakdown of what happens and what it means. So, for the ultimate guide to the Argylle credits, head to the below.

Argylle post-credits: how many are there?

(Image credit: Universal)

There is just one Argylle post-credits scene, and it comes pretty soon after the movie has finished. Shortly after the stylized credits have rolled, you'll see one extra scene – so stay in your seat just a little longer.

Argylle post-credits scene explained *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Universal)

The Argylle post-credits scene is set 20 years before the events of the movie. Intriguingly enough, the scene begins with a shot of a pub called The King's Man. Considering Matthew Vaughn is director of the Kingsman movies, this raises more questions than answers – is this just a fun Easter egg, or are we looking at a connected universe? It's unclear for now.

We follow a mysterious character played by Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge as he enters the pub and requests a Cosmo with a twist.

The bartender, played by Ben Daniels, comments, "You must be in a lot of trouble if they sent you to me, darling." He then gives the young man – who it turns out is named Aubrey Argylle – a gun in a box. We're then told Book One: The Movie is coming soon.

What does the Argylle post-credits scene mean? Does it set up a sequel?

(Image credit: Universal)

So, what does it all mean? It looks like this would be an origin story focusing on the very first Agent Argylle – though, that's slightly confusing, considering the movie reveals that Bryce Dallas Howard's author Elly Conway is actually Agent Argylle, since her real name is Agent R. Kyle. Argylle is just the name she used for her books.

But, it turns out there really could be an Agent Argylle, since the last moment of the film features Henry Cavill standing up at a book launch to talk to Elly. Cavill played the fictional Agent Argylle from Elly's books throughout the movie (try to keep up...).

We're sure all our questions will be answered in another installment, though, at the moment, it's actually up in the air whether there'll be another film at all.

"Well, you know, don't count your chickens before the eggs blah, blah, blah," Vaughn told us on the Inside Total Film podcast. "Touch wood when I say this, 'There’s a universe that we could be doing in this film but people have to like the first one.' If they like it, this has been a very enjoyable experience and a world that I'd love to continue playing in. And I know the actors would love to continue. So that is up to the public, if they give us a thumbs up, we will give them another one. If they give us a thumbs down, we will just, you know, imagine what it would have been like."

As for what the film could explore, the director told Total Film magazine recently: "Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film. And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well."

We'll just have to wait and see if more Argylle movies materialize. For now, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else 2024 has in store.

