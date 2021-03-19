Not much Xbox Series X restock action this week - but there is still hope for later today and the weekend

UPDATE: Best Buy and Microsoft US have Xbox Series X restocks happening right now (lunchtime ET on Friday, March 18)! This is a big chance to snag one before the weekend!

The end of the working week brings with it no further sight of an Xbox Series X restock - or, at least, one with any real numbers, beef, or gusto behind it. this week. That's a bit peculiar given in previous weeks up until this one we've had the pleasure of increasingly-frequent and long-lasting Xbox Series X restocks. It's a shame, but with a Best Buy PS5 restock just occurring, there might be hope for a sneaky late-week Xbox restock.

In terms of specifics this week, that might give us clues, the big one was the aforementioned Best Buy PS5 drop. Otherwise, there was some fleeting Xbox Series X stock at GameStop Ireland and Amazon CA - creating early-week hopes for the likes of Amazon US and Amazon UK, when one has stock, others usually follow - and in the UK, AO and Microsoft UK had some flashes of stock; quick even for the current state of affairs. So, until things massively change, the following retailer links are still your best bets for the places to sit, queue up, sign in to and be ready to go on. Good luck!

Looking elsewhere for clues, maybe revealingly - or maybe not - UK retailer Game has either left up its Xbox Series X bundle pages or put them out in anticipation of the next Xbox restock for some reason. Shoppers can go and inspect any of the bundles just like any other item and even see the usual pink Pre-order/Order button, and interact with it as normal - it just won't add anything to your basket. Because the retailer usually removes all bundle listings (both page overviews and individual bundles) from its website after each stock drop. This might mean something is on its way, or maybe, just maybe, that stock is levelling out so much that the retailer is now happy to leave its listings live. Let's hope it's the latter.

Yes, the PS5 remains the somewhat more elusive stock to get hold of, but we are starting to see different takes from retailers now to try and combat the current situation, offering different routes to get the consoles. UK retailer Currys has it's own 'PS5 Priority Pass' system now, and other UK retailer Box has its own Xbox Series X ballot system. These are valiant attempts in the UK against bots and scalpers, but in the US, retailers are still very much just dropping stock at specific time periods, but at least this is getting more regularly as we say.

So, while we wait for stock to drop or for any more news to come in, your best bets are to keep checking those retailers' website still - it really is the best way to have the best chance to get Xbox Series X stock or PS5 stock still. Far from ideal, but here we are.

