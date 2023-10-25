Apple TV Plus to follow Netflix and increase subscription costs

Apple TV Plus has become the latest streaming service to increase subscription prices.

Subscribers will now pay $9.99 a month, a $3 increase from $6.99. Apple One, which includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud+, will also see a monthly increase: Individual: $19.95 (previously $16.95), Family: $25.95 (previously $22.95), Premier: $37.95 (previously $32.95) (via The Verge).

Apple spokesperson Bernadette Simpao stated that subscribers will see the changes go into effect "30 days later" on their next renewal date.

Netflix recently increased its prices, with the basic plan now $11.99/month (up from $9.99/month) and the premium plan at $22.99/month, from $19.99/month. Disney Plus increased its ad-free tier from $10.99 to $13.99 for US subscribers, while Hulu without ads increased from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. Each ad-suppported tier remains $7.99, with the Disney Plus/Hulu bundle also remaining $9.99 (H/T Variety). Additionally, Discovery Plus increased its ad-free plan by $2 this month, from $6.99 to $8.99 per month.

Apple TV Plus, which launched back in 2019, is home to award-winning shows such as The Morning Show, Severance, and Ted Lasso, as well as critically acclaimed films such as STILL: A Michael J. Fox Documentary and CODA – the latter of which won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Picture. Per The Verge, the price increase across all streaming services comes from the simple fact that "good shows and movies" are more in demand and more expensive than ever.

