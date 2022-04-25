Apple is removing old games from the App store

Apple has sent emails to developers informing them that their games will be removed from its online shop. The notifications are issued to creators who have apps and games that have not had an update in a "significant amount of time".

The tech giant's actions are part of an App improvement system, which appears to be something of a spring clean of the App Store. Developer Protopop Games says it's received an email from Apple stating that their free game Motivoto would be removed from the App Store because it's over two years old.

Protopop Games shared the notification it's been sent on Twitter. In the email, Apple states that "if no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale". Sharing their dismay at the situation, the developer wrote, "This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale. This is an unfair barrier to indie devs.

"Now I am expected, along with Google's new program, to update all of my games every 2 years even if nothing is wrong with them," added Protopop Games.

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old.It's part of their App improvement system.This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcRApril 23, 2022 See more

Apple has confirmed its policy on its website, saying, "to make it easier for customers to find great apps that fit their needs, we want to ensure that apps available on the App Store are functional and up-to-date. We are implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don't follow current review guidelines, or are outdated."

Developers who have had apps and games removed are encouraged to update them as soon as possible to have them reinstated on the App Store.

In other Apple news, a new 'sideloading' law could see Fortnite back on iOS devices.

It's already been a great year for games; check out all the hottest releases in our pick of the best games of 2022 (so far).