Apex Legends is reworking classes instead of adding a new Legend this season

The new Apex Legends season is called Revelry, and it's due to launch on Valentine's Day with some of the biggest changes the game has ever seen.

Headlining the changes is a rework for the class system. Apex Legends characters are already divided into various classes based on their playstyle, but the new system will actually have an in-game impact. The five classes - Assault, Recon, Skirmisher, Controller, and Support - will each confer the Legends within the category a new unique ability.

It sounds like these abilities will be shared by all the Legends within a given class, though the devs did not confirm that detail. Respawn also hasn't yet detailed exactly what the abilities will do, though they did give examples like changing "the way a Legend can interact with new loot bins" or adding "new ways to revive teammates."

This will be the first season since the game's launch without a new Legend. Instead, the devs say in a blog post (opens in new tab) that they're "adjusting all Legends," and specifically call out Lifeline, Seer, and Wraith as focus areas for changes. We won't see the specifics of those updates until closer to Revelry's launch on February 14, however.

Apex is also getting a new Team Deathmatch mode to replace Arenas. "At its core, Apex Legends is a Battle Royale and the team wants to help players master the core game mode, and in its current state Arenas is not meeting our goals," the devs explain. Once again, we don't have any official details on the rules for TDM, though it'll be available in a playlist for the first three weeks of the new season. In early March, TDM will become part of a permanent playlist called Mixtape, which will also feature Gun Run and Control.

Bots are also coming to the battle royale. New players will go through an Orientation Match system, primarily competing against bots before they're distributed into normal matchmaking. Once again, the blog is unclear about the details - bots are being billed as something to help new players get into the game, but there's no indication either way if they'll appear in normal matchmaking as in, say, Fortnite.

We'll get a lot more of those missing details leading up to the launch of Revelry on February 14.

