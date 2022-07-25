New Apex Legends character shown off in season 14 trailer

Update: Respawn has unveiled a brand new Apex Legends character called Vantage.

Earlier today, the developer debuted a brand new Stories from the Outlands cinematic, unveiling the newcomers to the Apex Games. This is the introduction to Mara, also known as Vantage, the brand new character joining Respawn’s ever-evolving battle royale shooter.

Mara looks like a natural hunter, stalking prey through the frozen tundra with a sniper rifle. The cinematic reveals how she crash-landed on a planet as part of a team and has been forced to adapt to the surrounding environment since she first landed there.

Mara looks like she has the tracking skills to rival Bloodhound if this new trailer is anything to go by. We can see the character use whistles to communicate with her allies out in the frozen world and interact with creatures, including, most noticeably, a white bat. We could see this cute little thing arrive in the Apex Games along with Vantage, although a blood sport probably isn’t the best place for it to be.

Vantage will be the new hero gracing the Apex Games in the next season of the ongoing game, which was also revealed in the new trailer to be called “Hunted.” In fact, we won’t have to wait long to find out more about the brand new season, because there’s a special launch trailer debuting later this week on July 28.

Original story: Apex Legends developer Respawn might have leaked its new character before an official reveal later today.

Over the past weekend, Apex Legends players logged into the battle royale shooter to find the screen just below greeting them, appearing to depict a brand new character joining the game. The screen has since been deleted from the game, but not before quick players chronicled it via a Reddit post.

This character might be what developer Respawn reveals later today, on July 25. Yesterday, the studio tweeted the message below, showing a brand new story-focused Stories from the Outlands episode that would be debuting on July 25 right around 8am PT/ 11am ET/ 4pm BST.

Tune in tomorrow, July 25, at 8:00 am PT for our next entry in Stories from the Outlands.🦇: https://t.co/LTECF2DNWG pic.twitter.com/sLmAnlQTyqJuly 24, 2022 See more

If the since-deleted image from Apex Legends is accurate, this new Stories from the Outlands episode will reveal the new Legend joining the game next month. What’s more, it’ll also show the new season title, “Hunted,” and a release date of August 8 for Season 14 of Apex Legends.

We’ll have to tune into the showcase later today to find out for sure. If past Stories from the Outlands episodes are anything to go by, we should be in for a real treat, with a brand new cinematic trailer revealing the new Legend, along with their existing connections to any currently playable heroes.

