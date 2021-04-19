Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary cake has been recreated in real life

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons first anniversary celebration cake has been recreated in exacting detail by a fan with some serious baking and decorating chops.

Nintendo sent the in-game version of the special cake to New Horizons players a few weeks ago in celebration of its first year on the market. The IRL cake-and-butter-cream version was created by baking YouTuber Sugar High Score, and not only is it a nearly one-to-one recreation of its virtual counterpart, you can also actually eat this one.

I made the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1st Anniversary cake! 🍃🎂 #ACNH #Nintendo @animalcrossing Watch me make it: https://t.co/KTq4jektH2 pic.twitter.com/rrKF0ELykeApril 15, 2021 See more

Sugar High Score recreated the design with four layers of white cake, green fondant, and bags upon bags of meringue buttercream, with fresh fruit hidden inside the thick layers of buttercream. That's just for the actual cake part - she also recreated the flowering bushes from rice cereal treats covered with fondant, made sugar cookies for the decorative trees and Nook Leaf logos, and made the big old numeral 1 that adorns the cake from modelling chocolate.

I know all these baking terms because I watch Nailed It on Netflix, and if I tried to recreate the New Horizons Anniversary cake I think it would probably turn out about as well as it does for the bakers on that show. Still, I can appreciate the excellent attention to detail and fervently wish that YouTube had a "please cut me a slice" button.

While we're celebrating a year of New Horizons, let's join Retro Gamer for a look back at the history of the Animal Crossing franchise .

