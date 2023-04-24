An "intense" Call of Duty board game is coming in 2024

An official Call of Duty board game is on its way, offering fast-paced tactical combat and a variety of game types starring characters from across the franchise.

Described as having "an exciting array of iconic maps, a variety of intense game modes, and team-based objectives," players will apparently "blow away enemies with [an] intuitive action system." Like many of the best board games these days, the Call of Duty board game will be available on Kickstarter at the end of 2023. It'll then arrive at retail worldwide in 2024.

There aren't many details about how Call of Duty: The Board Game will actually play, but it'll apparently feature "high-quality components, including miniatures." This, along with its mention of a variety of game-modes, brings to mind the recently-announced Apex Legends board game and the upcoming Star Wars: Shatterpoint. Both revolve around squads of soldiers trying to outmaneuver one another across a range of mission-types, so it's possible that Call of Duty will follow suit.

Call of Duty: The Board Game is being designed by Arcane Wonders, the team behind big hitters such as Sheriff of Nottingham and Mage Wars.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop," says Arcane Wonders CEO Bryan Pope. "As life-long COD fans, we've worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We're looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come."

