Interview with the Vampire renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere

AMC has renewed Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for a second season ahead of its upcoming premiere.

Based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice, the new adaptation follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," AMC original programming chief Dan McDermott said of the early renewal (via TVLine (opens in new tab)). "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud."

The series promises to be a very different retelling from the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, with creator and showrunner Rolin Jones vowing that the reboot will embrace the novel's queer subtext, namely the relationship between Lestat and Louis – something that was excluded from the original film.

"A television series of the highest quality is now my dream for Lestat, Louis, Armand, Marius and the entire tribe," Rice said when the series was first announced (opens in new tab). "It is, more than ever, abundantly clear that television is where the vampires belong.”

The cast also includes Rae Dawn Chong, Jeff Pope, Chris Stack, Rachel Handler, John Dimaggio, Dana Gourrier, and Christian Robinson.

Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere October 2 on AMC and AMC Plus. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.