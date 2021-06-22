Final Prime Day TV deals: 4K Samsungs, LG OLEDs, and more still available

We're into the final day of the Prime Day TV deals, and we're still seeing some stock remaining on our favorite offers from yesterday. You'll find links to various TV deal sections at Amazon directly below, but keep scrolling a bit more and you'll find our hand-picked highlights.

Most of the best offers are happening at Amazon of course, but we'll add other retailers too if the TV deals are good enough.

We're not just talking about cheap HD TVs. Oh no, most of the ones we're highlighting are 4K Ultra HD TVs. We've not just rounded up those best budget offers either, we know some of you are wanting to combine our carefully extracted Prime Day PS5 deals (you've got to believe they're coming!) with a gorgeous new screen, so we're on the hunt for all the lush OLED, QLED, and wall-sized monsters we can find. Because there's no way we're waiting for Black Friday to see next-gen rocking 120Hz!

Samsung TVs are hot favorites around here and the brand is never far away from a discount on everything from its entry-level (but still impressive) 4K TV line and of course the QLED range of stunners. LG will be fighting for your attention too, particularly in the OLED space. We're expecting Vizio, TCL, and Toshiba will be duking it out in the budget range for sure too.

If you'd like a bit of extra guidance, we have a range of buying guides for you. Such as the best gaming TVs, the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X, the best QLED TVs, the best OLED TVs, or the best 120 Hz 4K TVs. All of these roundups compare the latest prices from the best retailers too. We really think the Prime Day TV deals are going to be something special next week though. If you've managed to add a PS5 or Xbox Series X to your home this year, or if you just want your TV and movie content to look its absolute best, this is going to be an event worth paying attention to.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - US

Here's a roundup of what TV deals there are right now across a wide range of budgets and sizes.

All the current 4K TV sales at Amazon

While the below show some deals and offers that mirror those of last prime day - and show some that were highlights of that event - if you want to see the full selection currently on offer at Amazon then this the link for you.View Deal

LG OLED 55-inch C1PUB 4K TV | $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300: We'll give it to you straight, this is still by no means cheap, but it's the best price that you'll find on a 2021 LG OLED flagship this side of Prime Day. Boasting some truly impressive tech specs - all manner of 4K processing power combined with the OLED panel - rest assured it's a stunning display for movies and gaming alike. The latter benefits best with HDMI 2.1 support coupled with Nvidia's adaptive G-SYNC so the games look and feel their best.

View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch Fire HD TV | $199 at Amazon

And if you're really looking to get a bargain for an extra TV, then this 43-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV is excellent value. It's not 4K and only has a 50Hz refresh rate so it's not ideal for gaming but it's very solid as a bedroom TV with lots of decent streaming options.

View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch Fire 4K TV | $350 $240 at Amazon

This is one of the perennially popular deals that come around most Prime Day seasons: a quality, reliable-but-not-flashy Toshiba Fire TV that's great for everyday use or for a bedroom screen. With more than a hundred dollars off right now, that's great value for a budget 4K TV.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV | $320 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $100: It may be a bit of a budget option, but for those wanting an accessible entry-point into 4K content, it would be difficult to find one much cheaper than this. As expected, it comes with all manner of smart features baked into the software, so it's ready to stream Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in Ultra HD out of the box.View Deal

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K TV | $1,700 $1,479 at Amazon

Save $220: Until what feels like very recently, it was a struggle to find a plus-size 4K display with HDMI 2.1 support for under $2,000. That's where Vizio slots in nicely, with its 75-inch behemoth of a TV, sporting all the essential features for gaming, streaming, and movie watching. It's still a purchase that's likely to wound your wallet for a little while, but with its array of smart functions included, it would be a challenge to find better for the money.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QN90A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,798 $1,497 at Amazon

The newest range in Samsung's excellent premium QLED TVs is an early benchmark setter for 4K TVs of 2021. Offering colors and contrasts like no other, these are going to be strong contenders for people upgrading or jumping in at the deep end this year. And already with smart discounts! Nice.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QN85A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,600 $1,299 at Best Buy

And one step 'lower' on the NeoQLED ladder can get you this bad boy instead, if you need something a bit leaner, budget-wise. Still offering all the greatness of Samsung's 2021 offerings, this is a quality set, and a neat discount on a new model.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K TV | $950 $899 at Amazon

Finding the perfect TV for the new consoles can be a challenge, though Hisense has certainly tried to make a decent go of it with its 'ULED' powered display. The most notable features are, of course, the 120Hz refresh rate, which many of us would argue is essential for modern gaming, and adaptive HDR doesn't hurt either.

View Deal

Sony 65-inch X80J LED 4K TV | $1,000 $898

A revered name in all things television for many years, the newest flagship from Sony shows no signs of bucking the trend. It's packed with all kinds of in-house propriety software to reduce motion blur and make the colors pop for a great viewing experience.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q80A 4K TV | $1,700 $1,398 at Amazon

The company hasn't forgotten about smart features, or gamers, with this newest flagship model for 2021. Particular mention goes to what the company is calling its 'Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar'; essentially an easy way to change aspect ratios and tweak the settings perfectly on a game-by-game basis for easy optimization.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $798 at Amazon

A premium 55-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $800 $699 at Best Buy

A bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.

View Deal

Sony 77-inch A80J 4K TV | $4,000 $3,498 at Amazon

Yep, this is a big investment, but it'll also get you a massive screen and from one of the best, most premium options going right now. Perfect for teaming that new PS5 with - if you've been lucky to get one - and one that will certainly last you a long while.View Deal

