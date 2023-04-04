Amazon drops HP Envy gaming PC with RTX 3070 to lowest-ever price

Amazon deals have been very hit or miss over the past month but the retailer is returning to form with some fantastic gaming PC deals. The latest of which slashes the price of a top HP gaming PC by almost $500.

Head over just now and you will come across an HP Envy desktop PC for $1,229.99 (opens in new tab), accompanied by an RTX 3070 graphics card, 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a major reduction of $470, taking the price down to the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. Those specs are not to be overlooked, with the cost of those parts purchased separately (even with decent offers) coming close to $1,400, according to our calculations.

As the HP Envy Gaming PC usually retails for $1,699.99, this 28% deduction is certainly a welcome one for sure. It storms into our guide for the best cheap gaming PC deals in April 2023, and will likely sell out fast with demand for these types of rigs always flying off digital shelves.

Even with the RTX 4070 launch coming thick and fast (even if Nvidia won't confirm that), this is still a great value build that will give you solid 1440p framerates until you decide it's time to upgrade things. With that 12th Gen CPU, you'll have plenty of futureproofing for new-gen component upgrades if you even want them. Either way, this is a very capable configuration.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy | $1,699.99 $1,229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $470 - Now down to its lowest-ever price, this HP Envy build with an RTX 3070 offers great value for money. It's so good that if you tried to pick up these parts separately, it would cost close to $1,400 from our estimates.

Features: 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home



Additional features worth noting are the 5.1 surround sound, ideal for making the most out of your game audio, alongside the 4 slots that are capable of handling up to 128GB RAM. We're big fans of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, often citing it as one of the best-value GPUs on the market because of its stellar 1440p and 4K performance output. Anyone making the jump from an RTX 20 series will instantly feel the difference.

