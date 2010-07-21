Alice: Madness Returns finally announced, looks beautifully disturbing [VIDEO]

In 2000, American McGee's Alice, a dark, violent interpretation of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, thrust McGee's hard-to-forget name into the spotlight. Ten years later, he's finally returned to her.

We knew an Alice sequel was in the works, but EA made it official today at their press conference when McGee took the stage. We don't have many details on the game - McGee mostly talked about the game's overarching themes, but we presume it will be the same orchestrated madness of the first, and that Alice still has a few mental... quirks.

Madness Returns is coming in 2011 for the Xbox 360, PS3, and PC. Sadly, there's still no word on a remake or re-release of the original, which really deserves to be played (your PC can totally run it, so go find a copy if you haven't played it).

Check out the first Madness Returns teaser, and screens, below:

Jul 20, 2010