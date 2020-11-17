Alanah Pearce joins God of War developer Sony Santa Monica

Alanah Pearce, former games journalist for IGN and most recently a presenter for Funhaus, announced that she will be joining Sony Santa Monica Studios as a video game writer.

The announcement came from a tweet where the former games journalist of 8 years revealed that her next role at the AAA studio would be as a video game writer. Pearce also uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel where she went into more detail on the position, saying “I am writing a video game at one of my favourite studios in the entire world.”

In the video, Pearce also jokingly expressed how she will now have to preface each video with the fact that she is now a Sony employee, as she will still be making YouTube content alongside writing for Santa Monica Studios.

Pearce, who left Rooster Teeth’s Funhaus team in October to pursue the new opportunity, will be working alongside Cory Barlog, director of the God of War , and will more than likely be part of the team writing for the sequel God of War Ragnarok , although nothing has been confirmed.

Barlog also commented on Pearce’s new position at Santa Monica Studios in a new tweet:

This isn’t the first time Alanah Pearce has worked on a video game. In September, she revealed that she will be joining the cast and make an appearance in the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 as an NPC. Pearce has also previously voiced NPCs in a few other video games including Night School Studios’ AfterParty , as well as Gears 5 .